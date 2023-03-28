'His leg was bleeding non-stop': 5 youths arrested for allegedly taking drugs, causing hurt with weapon in Bugis hotel

Five youths aged between 16 and 23 were arrested after an alleged illicit drug gathering ended in violence on Monday (March 27).

They had allegedly taken drugs in a room at Rest Bugis Hotel along Jalan Kubor, Shin Min Daily News reported.

An argument later broke out, which led to two people getting hurt by a sharp weapon.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, told the Chinese evening daily that he saw two men sitting at the back alley outside the hotel.

"One of them was wearing shorts and his leg was bleeding non-stop," he said, adding that the pair ran back into the hotel after speaking to a woman who looked flustered.

While he had thought that the man was injured from a fall, the eyewitness said he only realised that something was wrong after seeing police in the area.

"After the police arrived at the scene, the woman was arrested and left in an ambulance," he added.

More than 10 police officers had entered and left the hotel, a reporter from Shin Min Daily News observed.

They were also seen rummaging through a rubbish bin at the back alley during investigations.

The boss of a nearby coffee shop shared that the police had requested to check footage from the CCTV cameras there.

"There were so many police officers in the area. We didn't know what was going on," the 38-year-old said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance in the vicinity of Jalan Kubor at 11.52am on Monday.

A 16-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 23, were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention, as well as suspected drug-related offences.

"The 19-year-old woman sustained injuries and was conveyed conscious to the hospital," the police said, adding that two men aged 18 and 22 were also arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Secret society member gets jail, caning for running drug-selling operation at Geylang coffee shop

chingshijie@asiaone.com