'His whole face was red and swollen': 3 taken to hospital after getting stung by bees at East Coast condo

A couple and two security guards were attacked by a swarm of bees at Lagoon View, a condominium in East Coast on Thursday (Dec 14).

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the insects reappeared the next morning and stung another security guard.

Leung Ming Sui (transliteration), a resident at Lagoon View told the publication that one of the security guards was "stung so badly that his whole face was red and swollen."

He added that the scene was "quite horrifying" when the swarms of bees were flying around, and the security guards could do nothing but try to drive them away with electric fans.

Yusof, a cleaner at the condo who was tasked to help with the extermination, claimed there were "at least 300 to 400 bees".

"I took insecticide and sprayed them, I didn't realise there were so many," he told Lianhe Zaobao.

Yusof was later instructed to help with finding the hive, but failed to do so and left a bottle of insecticide for the security guards to use as a precautionary measure.

Jenny, a resident and 71-year-old retiree, remarked how the estate has a long history of bees nesting in flower pots and furniture: "I would just spray them with insecticide and things are much better now, I didn't realise this was happening."

Her brother, who lives with her, added: "Adults might be able to handle it, I'm more worried about the children who live here."

Other residents also shared that the exterminator, who was called to the scene, later found the bees' nest at the entrance of the estate, in a large tree near the security room.

The hive, which was in the shape of a long strip wrapped around the trunk of the tree, was hidden away in the large tree, which was about six metres above the ground.

From the shape of the hive, it was reported that the insects that stung the security guards this time were likely Malayan honey bees, and it was believed that the swarm attacked people because the hive had been disturbed by an external source.

The apartment management committee told Lianhe Zaobao that it contacted the pest control company immediately after the incident and was preparing to eliminate the beehive on Dec 15.

The committee said that the safety of residents and staff was their primary consideration when eliminating the beehive.

Zheng Guangzhe (transliteration) from pest control company WTG Pest Control said that under normal circumstances, bees rarely attack people unless provoked.

"There are two methods to remove the hive: relocation and culling. However, the best way to avoid being stung is to stay away from bees when you see them, and do not deliberately disturb or get too close."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force, said they received a call for assistance at 5000 Marine Parade Road on Dec 14 at about 5.30pm.

Three people were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com