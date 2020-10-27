Hit-and-run: Cyclist dies after accident with truck at Bedok junction

A cyclist died after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a truck on Monday (Oct 26).

The incident happened at the junction of New Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Road, Stomp reported.

The 48-year-old cyclist died shortly after he was taken to Changi General Hospital.

A passer-by, who wanted to be known as Joe, told Stomp that he saw a man lying on the road when his bus passed by the accident scene at around 12.05pm.

“The man did not seem like he was moving,” he said.

A photo taken by Joe showed paramedics attending to the injured at the scene. The road also appeared to be splattered with blood.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at 11.42am.

A 67-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case, they added.

Police investigations into the accident are still ongoing.

annatan@asiaone.com