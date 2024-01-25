Hit-and-run victim says he was left on AYE road shoulder following accident

One woman is seeking witnesses after her friend was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Monday (Jan 22) morning.

Taking to Facebook on the same day, Fiona Zhou said that her friend was riding his motorcycle on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), when he was hit from the back.

Zhou said: "The back of his motorbike was badly dented. The driver did not leave any detail or assist to call an ambulance on the spot.

"My friend was dragged to the road shoulder and left there."

When the 47-year-old man regained consciousness, he found himself badly injured with his motorbike parked beside him.

"Please help, message me directly", Zhou added.

Speaking to 8world, the motorcyclist, who is deaf, said that he is hospitalised at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The accident left him with a dislocated wrist as well as injuries on other parts of his body.

"I looked around and saw no one, no traffic police or ambulance, the driver also didn't leave any information. So, I believe it was a hit-and-run case," he said.

Zhou said that her friend's injuries affected his work as a car detailer and how he communicates with others.

"His work requires the use of both hands, and he also needs to use both hands to use sign language," she added.

The police told AsiaOne that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Zhou for more information.

ALSO READ: Driver, 2 passengers at large after hit-and-run accident on Farrer Road; machete found in car

chingshijie@asiaone.com