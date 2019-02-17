HIV data leak: Brochez illegally disclosed list of 13 HIV-positive individuals' details, says prisons

SINGAPORE - The American at the centre of a recent HIV data leak illegally disclosed details of 13 HIV-positive people scheduled for a health check-up at Changi Prison Complex in 2018.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said in a statement on Sunday (Feb 17) that Mikhy Farrera Brochez sent an e-mail on Saturday to some government authorities and media organisations.

The e-mail contained photographs of a piece of paper with a list of NRIC or FIN numbers of 13 HIV-positive individuals, including himself.

They had been scheduled for a medical check-up on March 28, 2018, in Changi Prison Complex.

"Brochez appears to have secured unauthorised possession of a copy of the list," said SPS, adding that the list was prepared by SPS' appointed medical provider Parkway Shenton.

"SPS is in the process of reaching out to the individuals on the list to inform them that their information has been disclosed illegally by Brochez," SPS said.

"We have worked with the Health Ministry to provide additional support to those who require it," it said.

SPS has made a police report and investigations are ongoing.

