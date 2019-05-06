HIV data leak: US jury finds Mikhy Farrera-Brochez guilty of intending to extort Singapore govt

LEXINGTON, Kentucky - American fraudster Mikhy Farrera-Brochez was found guilty of all three charges against him relating to stolen identification documents from Singapore by a jury in Kentucky on Tuesday (June 4).

The verdict, reached at the end of a 1 ½ day trial, means he is likely to get a jail term of between 18 and 24 months, his lawyer Adele Burt Brown told reporters.

The 34-year-old was convicted of intending to extort the Singapore government in two e-mails he sent on Jan 22 and Feb 18 this year, in which he threatened to further disseminate the Singapore HIV registry data in his possession if his husband was not released from jail and his other demands not met.

He was also found guilty of unlawfully and knowingly possessing the HIV database, which contained the personal identification details of more than 14,000 people, with the intent to violate federal law.