New HIV cases declining in Singapore; CDA urges adults to get tested at least once

The number of new HIV cases in Singapore has been gradually decreasing over the years, even though there was a slight increase in 2025, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

In an update on the HIV/AIDS situation in Singapore, CDA on Saturday (May 23) said there were 166 new cases of HIV reported among Singapore citizens and permanent residents in 2025, a slight increase from the 151 cases reported in 2024.

This brings the total number of Singapore residents known to be living with HIV to 7,248 as of end 2025, with a prevalence of 172 infections per 100,00 resident population. As of June 2025, Singapore's resident population stood at 4.2 million.

"The number of new cases annually has been gradually decreasing over the years, ranging from 300 to 500 from 2009 to 2019, 200 to 270 cases from 2020 to 2023, before declining to few that 200 cases annually since 2024," the agency stated.

Explaining the increase recorded in 2025, CDA said that year-on-year fluctuations are expected, adding that it will continue to monitor the trend.

Sexual intercourse remains the main mode of HIV transmission, accounting for 161 or 97 per cent of the cases.

Of the 166 new cases detected last year, 160 cases or 96.4 per cent were male. Some 107 of the new cases involved men who had sex with other men, or are bisexual men.

Get screened at least once

Apart from not engaging in at-risk sexual behaviour, such as having multiple sexual partners or engaging in casual or commercial sex, CDA recommended that every adult get tested at least once in their lifetime, regardless of risk factors.

According to the agency, this will allow individuals to receive treatment early and prevent others from getting infected since testing is the only way to determine one's HIV status.

It also urged those who engage in at-risk sexual behaviours to go for regular HIV testing every three to six months, noting that self-testing kits have been made available for purchase at selected retail pharmacies nationwide since 2025.

"With early and effective treatment, HIV can be suppressed to undetectable levels, allowing people living with HIV to lead long, healthy lives and protect their spouse/partners from infection," CDA said, adding that those who are on regular treatment and have a consistent undetectable viral load for at least six months have no risk of transmitting the virus to their sexual partners.

Enhancing support for HIV care

Speaking at the Singapore HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Congress 2026 on Saturday, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam announced that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will increase the MediSave withdrawal limit for HIV drugs from $550 to $850 monthly from June 1.

"This will make it easier for patients to manage the lifelong, recurrent expenditures associated with regular antiretroviral therapy regimens; and consequently, make HIV treatments more accessible," she said.

Other financial assistance schemes for HIV patients in Singapore include the Medication Assistance Fund and MediFund.

Patients will also be able to tap on their family members' MediSave accounts to pay for such treatments.

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editor@asiaone.com