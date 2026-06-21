Singaporean boy suffers concussion, eye socket fracture after alleged buggy collision at Incheon Airport

A Singaporean family is requesting for eyewitnesses after their son allegedly got into an accident with a buggy at Incheon Airport, Seoul, on Wednesday (June 17).

Khoo Boon Wee, a father of three, alleged that their son, Kyle, was returning from the toilet when he was struck by an airport buggy, according to his Facebook post on Thursday.

As they were caring for their other children, Kyle was returning alone and they did not see the incident happen themselves, Khoo stated.

The accident purportedly left Kyle with injuries including concussion and facial injuries including a fracture of his right orbital roof, which is a fracture at the top of his right eye socket.

Although Korean Air staff were prompt to offer assistance — including following the family to the hospital and arranging accommodation and an alternative flight — they insisted on not providing an accident report on record, he alleged.

Moreover, Khoo also claimed that staff told him their liability "is limited to their goodwill gesture in Korea" but they "cannot be liable for the expenses in Singapore".

"As they showed genuine interest and care at the start, we thought they were going to be responsible till the end, hence we only decided on the quickest way back home once Kyle was medically approved to travel back," Khoo said.

He also reiterated his request for eyewitnesses to contact him or his wife, Jeslyn Lee, via Facebook.

Korean Air responds

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, Korean Air said it is currently investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

"We will respond to the customer's requests upon completing our internal review," the airlines said.

AsiaOne has contacted Khoo for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com