Home buyers in 5 BTO projects in Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Clementi and Woodlands to face even longer wait; contractor cites 'financial difficulties'

SINGAPORE - More than 2,900 home buyers in five Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Bukit Panjang and Woodlands will face an even longer wait for their homes as the main contractor for these projects has gone bust.

Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang, and Marsiling Grove in Woodlands have been affected.

The fifth one is West Coast Parkview in Clementi, located opposite West Coast Park. This serves as one of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme replacement sites for residents in Blocks 513 to 520 West Coast Road.

There are a total of 2,982 units in the five projects.

On Wednesday (Aug 25), HDB informed the affected home buyers that the main contractors, two related companies called Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction, had “run into financial difficulties” and the projects would be further delayed.

HDB did not specify the length of the delay but said home buyers would be kept updated on the situation once new contractors have been appointed and the construction schedules worked out.

Greatearth informed HDB last week that it was unable to complete the five BTO projects under its management, despite the government assistance provided, HDB said in a statement on Thursday.

HDB said it had explored possible options to resolve Greatearth’s challenges, such as through advance payments, but Greatearth did not have the financial ability to continue operations.

Since Aug 20, all works at the five sites have stopped.

Prior to this, the progress of works was satisfactory and there was no sign of work slow-down or any sudden reduction of supplies or workers on site, added HDB.

New contractors will be appointed as soon as possible to complete the remaining works, said HDB.

Contingency contractors will be brought in to secure the work sites and carry out housekeeping and vector control until the new contractors are appointed.

The 230-unit Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang was earlier slated to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, while the 552-unit Senja Heights was due to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

The 257-unit Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok was slated to be completed in the third quarter of next year, the 1,246-unit Marsiling Grove in Woodlands in the fourth quarter of next year, and the 697-unit West Coast Parkview in the second quarter of 2023.

The completion dates for these projects had already been pushed back because of manpower and supply disruptions in the construction sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These delays will affect home buyers and disrupt their life plans and they will understandably be disappointed by this latest development,” HDB said in its statement.

“HDB will do our utmost to bring the replacement contractor/s on board as soon as possible, to minimise the extent of any delays while ensuring that safety and quality are not compromised.”