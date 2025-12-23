'Homeless' for 3 days: Content creator aims to walk whole perimeter of Singapore in Christmas fundraiser

With no money and just a backpack, local content creator Kevin Wee is "going homeless" during the Christmas season.

From Dec 23 to 25, the 31-year-old behind social media channel Radical Kindness will walk barefoot around Singapore to raise $30,000 for special needs school MIJ Hub.

"I'll bring no money, no food, just a bag, some clothes and rely solely on the kindness of strangers," he declared in a video uploaded on Saturday (Dec 20).

Quipping that this fundraising effort "is my version of a holiday", Wee revealed that he had once walked around half the country in 2021 on a similar premise, sans the charity bit.

He called it "one of the most profound" personal life experiences and explained that he wants to reshare the journey with viewers while campaigning for good.

Wee also elaborated that he has worked with non-profit organisation MIJ Hub in 2025 and witnessed how special needs children and young adults have benefitted from the programmes.

"Your funds will definitely be put to good use," he added.

Wee starts his trek from the south of Singapore and has also promised "generous giveaways" at planned gatherings to be held at Marina Barrage on Dec 23 and at Yishun Park on Dec 24.

His campaign on crowdfunding platform Give Asia has raised over $400 as of press time.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Dec 23 as he sets off on the walk, Wee said he is confident of completing the trip around the island.

"I set an ambitious sum and will strive for it," he stated, sharing that he has always wanted to promote and raise funds for social service agencies, non-profits and charities.

He plans to provide pro bono training to such organisations in 2026 and continue raising awareness through his influence and his platform.

'Sometimes, we don't appreciate what we have'

Four years ago, Wee walked from East Coast Park to Woodlands over the span of two days to "step out of comfort".

He told AsiaOne that he did not face much challenges, and greatly enjoyed meeting strangers like drivers who gave him a lift, owners of "interesting old business" in the outskirts of Singapore and people who gave him food and drinks.

Wee remarked that there is more at "stake" this time round as he is making content, organising gatherings and raising money.

His "only real concern" is being barefoot — suffering a cut might hinder his process. The creator added that he will be more cautious, and has packed some first aid supplies.

Reflecting on his journey four years ago, the creator told AsiaOne that his most memorable encounter was with a man in his eighties, who "flaunted his wealth" to Wee and purportedly told him, "looking at you, you'll never make it".

Despite the harsh words, Wee said he was not offended, but empathised with the man who had shared that his children "hate him".

"At the end of our conversation, he bought me a meal, a drink, and then gave me money after. I took a photo with him and before we left, he asked me for it. I found this contrast really sharp. And perhaps deep down, that mask was an exterior for what he truly wanted," he surmised.

Wee said that his past experience taught him to value the "peace of solitude and the warmness of company".

"Sometimes, we don't pause and appreciate what we have, and the journey made me realise that," he added.

Gave away free toys for Christmas

The content creator is also spreading the Christmas joy and spirit of giving in other ways.

In a separate video on Monday (Dec 22), Wee offered free toys to passers-by at Waterway Point in Punggol.

Standing blindfolded outside the mall, he held up a sign which read: "If you would like Christmas gifts for your kids but find it tough, come take one."

As some toys are given out, a member of the public adds two more to the stack.

While not all were taken in the end, Wee said in the video that he plans to distribute the remaining toys to children.

"Merry Christmas everyone, stay tuned for the homeless fundraiser," he captioned the post.

