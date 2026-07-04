Woman buys resale flat, finds bird nest and eggs on air-con ledge: 'Smelled like a bird park'

A couple who recently collected the keys to their resale HDB flat discovered they had inherited some feathered tenants after finding a pigeon nest with eggs on their air-con ledge.

In a video posted to social media on June 25, Sandra Lee reflected on the lessons she learned and the mistakes she made during her house-hunting journey.

Among the lessons shared was the importance of checking the unit's exterior, especially the air-con ledge, which the live commerce host had assumed was not a major concern — a lesson she learned the hard way.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Lee said the discovery came while she and her fiance were trying to switch off the main power to the air-con compressor, which is located on the ledge.

When they opened the window to do so, they found the compressor stained with bird droppings and the entire area littered with twigs, feathers and houseflies.

"We opened the window and got the shock of our lives," she recalled in the video, adding that the air-con "smelled like we were in a bird park" when they turned it on.

'Shocked and disgusted'

Lee added that she and her fiance were "shocked and disgusted" and did not turn on the air-con due to concerns about bacteria and diseases.

The couple, who collected their keys in May, said they purchased their HDB resale flat within the Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC), which includes the Fernvale neighborhood in Sengkang.

Fortunately, the discovery did not affect their renovation or move-in plans as the cleaning was conducted concurrently with other works, said Lee.

She said she later reached out to NParks and the town council in June and was advised to engage a private contractor for cleaning.

The town council, said Lee, also told her that they would be carrying out pigeon reduction exercises to reduce the pigeon population.

Lee said that since the incident, they have since cleaned the area, installed netting and are arranging for air-con cleaning services.

Another video posted on Lee's social media on Thursday (July 2) shows the air-con ledge covered in dirt, twigs and bird droppings.

On the right side of the ledge, behind one of the compressors, two small white eggs were seen nestled among the twigs. A few houseflies could also be seen zooming around the area and on the walls.

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks and Jalan Kayu Town Council for more information.

Pigeon problem in Jalan Kayu

Separately, back in 2024, The Straits Times reported that some HDB residents in Jalan Kayu complained about large flocks of pigeons roosting and chirping, and soiling their walls, air-con compressors and laundry racks.

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council said then that they had reached out to residents and put up posters in lifts to educate them about the negative impact of bird feeding.

[[nid:739053]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com