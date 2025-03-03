HomeTeamNS servers containing employee and ex-employee data hit by ransomware attack

Some of HomeTeamNS servers containing the data of past and present employees were affected by a ransomware attack which was discovered on Feb 25.

In a statement on Monday (March 3), HomeTeamNS said that the affected servers were immediately disabled and isolated from its IT network.

Third-party cybersecurity experts were then engaged to investigate and take action. HomeTeamNS is also working with the authorities.

"As part of our remediation efforts, the passwords of all our administrative accounts have been changed, and security scans and firewalls have been further enhanced to strengthen our network security," HomeTeamNS said.

Apart from employee data, the affected servers also contained the vehicle details of some HomeTeamNS members and affiliate members.

"At this time, there is no evidence of data extraction, but we are monitoring closely," said HomeTeamNS.

"We have reached out to those who are affected to assist them with protecting themselves from phishing or unauthorised transactions and to minimise the impact from this incident."

Ransomware refers to malicious software designed to revoke access to a computer system, usually until a sum of money is paid.

HomeTeamNS said that it is working closely with cybersecurity experts, the police and the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore to investigate and remediate the incident.

"The protection of our stakeholders' personal data is of utmost importance to HomeTeamNS," it said.

AsiaOne has contacted CSA for more information.

