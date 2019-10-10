Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket

Many Singaporeans dream of striking the lottery and receiving a sudden windfall, but this honest man does not want a single cent from a winning 4D ticket he mistakenly took.

The 63-year-old businessman, known only as Yang, told Shin Min Daily News that he had been placing his bets at a Singapore Pools outlet in Redhill on Saturday (Oct 5).

As he was leaving, Yang kept his tickets in his wallet without a second glance, only realising after the fact that one ticket wasn't his.

The ticket was for a 4D number that Yang had no recollection of betting on and its timestamp showed that it had been bought before he was at the outlet.