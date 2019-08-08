Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents

Honestbee has received demands from creditors claiming S$6 million, and owes about US$209 million to its largest creditors, the embattled grocery startup revealed in an affidavit filed at a Singapore High Court pre-trial conference on Tuesday morning.

Honestbee has received demands from creditors claiming S$6 million, and owes about US$209 million (S$289 million) to its largest creditors, the embattled grocery startup revealed in an affidavit filed at a Singapore High Court pre-trial conference on Tuesday morning.

The startup, which is asking the court for a six-month moratorium to restructure its debt, also has outstanding leases for three units at Boon Leat Terrace for its supermarket habitat and its premises at Blk 2 Tampines Logis Park, according to the documents, which confirmed an earlier report by Vulcan Post on Monday.

Honestbee is further saddled with outstanding leases for 19 vans from Goldbell Leasing and Think One Leasing, the documents indicate.

Honestbee chief executive Ong Lay Ann had earlier indicated in an interview with BT that the company could be facing more than US$180 million in debt.

In his court affidavit, Mr Ong said that Honestbee has been served with four statutory demands for a total of S$940,942 since July 15, from entities Century Global and Soochow CSSD, as well as its backers Gay Chee Cheong and Melissa Kwee.

The startup has also received 34 letters of demand for about S$5.1 million, the document states. The largest claimant is cited as Benjamin Lim Jia-Rong, who is seeking US$3.8 million.

On Saturday, BT reported that Mr Lim is suing Honestbee's former chief executive Joel Sng for repayment of this sum. According to regulatory filings, Mr Lim is a director of Swee Chioh Fishery and The Market @ Central.