Honeymoon surprise in JB ruined after couple can't find apartment's key to check in

One Singaporean wanted to surprise his wife with a romantic getaway to Johor Bahru on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

But the couple's honeymoon was ruined after a nasty surprise while checking into their rental apartment located near Legoland.

Taking to TikTok on Dec 25, user Iceboxxxx1 said that he had booked the place through Agoda for around RM200 (S$57) a night.

Upon arrival, the Singaporean and his wife were escorted by a security guard to the unit's letterbox to collect their keys.

"'To our horror, there is no key except bills and letters," he said, adding that calls to the flat owner went unresponsive.

Iceboxxxx1 expressed his surprise with how he was able to book the home stay on Agoda even though the place in question, he said, is under investigation. He didn't elaborate on what type of investigation that place or the home owner is under.

"RM200 may not be much, but it is worth so much more as it ruined a supposedly memorable and enjoyable evening with my partner," he said, adding that they had to "scramble" for another place to stay.

"Agoda ruined my honeymoon."

The video has since garnered over 39,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens dished out tips on how to protect themselves when booking through online hotel booking platforms.

"I will email the contact of the hotel or apartment to confirm my stay," one of them said.

"You can contact Agoda for a refund," another said.

One netizen simply said: "Oh geez, hope they replaced your honeymoon."

AsiaOne has contacted Iceboxxxx1 and Agoda for more information.

