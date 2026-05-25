Hong Kong school principal faces probe after viral video shows him swearing at guards on Singapore trip

A Hong Kong school principal is under fire after a viral video showed him yelling and swearing at security personnel over a supposed parking dispute during a school trip to Singapore.

The video uploaded to Threads on Saturday (May 23) shows the man, who was standing at the door of a parked excursion bus, telling two female security guards on the road to "shut up", after being told to "go behind".

The vehicle had stopped on a stretch of road marked with unbroken double yellow lines. Singapore's road rules stipulate that no parking is allowed on this side of the road at all times, except for immediate pick-up and drop-off.

He then made faces before hurling profanities in Cantonese at them. One of the security guards yelled back at him in retaliation.

A man on the ground can be heard trying to mediate the situation, while another woman on the bus was seen attempting to hold the man back as he gestured agitatedly at the guards.

A longer video of the incident, shared by Hong Kong media platform Edu Lancet on Sunday, shows tensions easing afterwards.

One security personnel is heard saying that they had "talked very nicely", and that it was the man who escalated the scenario.

She explained that the bus is not allowed to stop here, and that she had told them to move to park somewhere else.

Another staff member, who appeared to be the boss, then approached the principal, to which he immediately told her, "Okay I'll listen to you. You're very polite, I like you."

That staff member explained that parking there was "dangerous" in Mandarin, and clarified where they were allowed to park.

In the video, the security guards can be seen wearing a shirt with the SAFRA logo on it.

HK officials demand written report

The original poster of the video alleged the man to be Lee Cheuk-hing, the principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, located in northwest Hong Kong.

Edu Lancet claimed that the school was on a study tour here from May 20 to 25.

It also claimed that the incident happened at about 6pm on May 22, while the staff and students were headed to an unnamed Western restaurant in Jurong for dinner.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong Education Bureau has "expressed its concerns" over the case, and was said to have approached the school and its sponsoring body.

It also said that it would keep in touch to provide advice.

"The bureau has demanded that the school seriously follow up on the issue and submit a detailed written account. The school has activated its crisis management team to investigate the matter thoroughly," a spokeswoman for the Bureau was quoted as saying.

"If a teacher were found to have breached the professional conduct, the bureau would review the teacher's registration and take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of the incident."

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com