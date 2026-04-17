Car catches fire at Hong Lim Complex carpark, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the engine compartment of a saloon car at Hong Lim Complex's carpark on Thursday morning (April 16).

A video of the incident posted on social media shows flames engulfing the front part of the vehicle sending thick smoke into the air.

Meanwhile, a man wearing a blue shirt stood a short distance away with a fire extinguisher by him as a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire biker readied himself.

Other SCDF firefighters arrive later to tackle the blaze. They were seen holding up the vehicle's bonnet and directing a water jet at the engine compartment.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.35am on Thursday. It added that the fire was put out by SCDF firefighters using two water jets.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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