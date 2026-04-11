Rally on Middle East conflict at Hong Lim Park: Authorities remind attendees, organisers to comply with public speaking conditions

The police and National Parks Board (NParks) have reminded attendees and organisers of a rally at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (April 11) evening to comply with the conditions for public speaking at the Speakers' Corner.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the rally, purportedly organised by a student-led organisation, will discuss issues relating to the United States' "aggression in West Asia". In the event description, the organisers said attendees can learn about the history of imperialism.

In a joint advisory on Saturday afternoon, the police and NParks said that approval for the event was given following the organisers' acknowledgement that they will comply with the conditions for public speaking at Hong Lim Park.

Police reiterated that the Speakers' Corner is a designated space for Singapore citizens to organise and participate in assemblies without a police permit, subject to compliance with the law and the applicable terms and conditions.

"Specific to the event scheduled to take place on April 11, NParks had reminded the organisers to ensure that the event and the associated speeches steer clear from matters relating to race and religion, as well as to ensure no participation by foreigners, which is a condition for all events at the Speakers' Corner," NParks said.

Event should not touch on Israel-Hamas conflict

Referring to past advisories issued in 2023 and 2024, police said that they have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with events relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Such activities may have an adverse impact on the peace and harmony between different religions in Singapore, and heighten tensions between our communities," the police noted.

The conduct of such events is not exempt from the need for a police permit, which organisers of the April 11 rally were not required to apply for based on the organisers' agreement to comply with such conditions.

The police warned that any coordinated display of Israeli- or Palestinian-related symbols and paraphernalia will not be allowed.

Those who disregard the applicable terms and conditions in Speakers' Corner or the law will be investigated, the police stated.

"The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let external events affect the internal situation within Singapore..." the police said.

"If we do not conduct ourselves in a responsible manner over this conflict, it can easily destroy the precious peace and religious harmony we have in Singapore."

Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner that potentially causes ill-will and hostility between different races or religious groups will be dealt with in accordance with the law, they added.

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editor@asiaone.com