'Honk for gifts': Motorcyclists spread holiday cheer with surprise giveaway in Punggol and Bugis

Christmas is a season for giving, and a group of motorcyclists made it a point to spread the festive cheer even while riding along the streets of Singapore.

Nina Neo posted two TikTok videos of her and some friends handing out presents to surrounding motorists as they rode through Punggol and Bugis.

Donning helmets decorated with Santa hats and reindeer antlers, the group cruised down the streets with a "Honk 4 gifts" sign taped to each motorcycle.

In her first video, Neo documented their interactions with various motorists on the street.

Neo seemed dejected at the start of the video, sad that "no one was honking".

The night took a turn for the better soon after, as a grey car pulled up next to Neo and honked twice.

Neo excitedly handed over two bags of gifts for the two children she spotted in the car.

According to a response to netizens in the comments, each goodie bag contained coffee, some sweets, snacks, a pen and tissue paper.

The video featured subsequent interactions with drivers around Punggol, with Neo hopping off her motorcycle to hand out gifts.

Neo's second video, posted on Monday (Dec 29), has since garnered over 66,000 views and featured more of her interactions with motorists.

One driver in particular honked while stopped at a traffic light, but was forced to drive off before receiving his gift when the light turned green.

Neo and her group remained undeterred, following the car to the next traffic light before handing the gift to the front-seat passenger.

The passengers coincidentally filmed a video of the interaction and uploaded it to TikTok in a separate video on Dec 25.

"Never expected to experience this in Singapore so thank you for doing this," she wrote in the video.

Netizens have flooded the comments section on Neo's videos, praising her for the creative idea and for spreading the holiday cheer.

AsiaOne has reached out to Neo for additional information.

