'Hope you are not a scammer': Woman pays $85 for potato chips, finds sellers uncontactable on delivery day

A woman was excited when she came across a seller who was selling the popular Bonilla a la Vista potato chips on Facebook.

Unfortunately, after paying the seller $85 for six barrels, she discovered she was the victim of a scam.

Stomp contributor Rosanna told Stomp that she placed an order with Global Best and made payment for the chips on Dec 22.

In screenshots shared by the Stomp contributor, she even asked point blank if they were scammers to which the seller replied: "We are regular merchants."

The seller said she would receive the product on Dec 23 but that was when they stopped replying to her and became uncontactable.

"The sellers disconnected their Facebook and Messenger on Dec 23," she said.

Rosanna told Stomp she promptly made a police report and also called her bank.

"However, there is little the bank can do to recover the $85," she said.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Stomp understands that the scammer is located overseas and that Rosanna is not the only victim.

Rosanna added she wanted to share her story to warn the public.

"I hope Facebook will do more to prevent such scammers from setting up shops on the platform," she said.

"Facebook security measures are very lax."

