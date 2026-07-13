Hornets attack in Redhill leave woman bleeding and half-conscious; 4 taken to hospital

Four people were taken to hospital after being stung by hornets near Redhill Market last Friday (July 10).

An active nest was discovered on the branches of a tree at 78 Redhill Lane after several passers-by were attacked that afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Yong Tau Foo seller Mei Zhen (transliteration) told the Chinese publication that a victim, a woman in her 70s, had gone to the market's toilet after the attack.

"There should have been over 10 hornets circling her head. Some even crawled out of her hair, while others landed on the ground and the toilet door. It was extremely terrifying!" She recounted.

The market stallholder added that the woman's ears were red, swollen, and bleeding, and she had suffered bite marks on her hands.

According to Mei Zhen, the woman was experiencing a headache and dizziness.

With the help of another stallholder and passers-by, they transferred the half-conscious woman onto a wheelchair and brought her out of the toilet.

The vice-chairman of the market association, surnamed Chen, told Shin Min that two women and two men were taken to the hospital after getting stung.

Chen said that the nest had gone unnoticed before a strong wind blew through the area that Friday afternoon, triggering a swarm of 20 to 30 hornets to fly out.

He also said that an elderly man had been chased and attacked by the hornets, causing him to fall.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 1.30pm and took four people to Singapore General Hospital.

Hornet's nest removed

Tanjong Pagar Town Council told Shin Min it received a report about the hornet's nest at about 1pm on Friday.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and the nest was removed by their pest control contractor.

Two workers were seen carrying out the removal at about 2pm on Friday, reported the Shin Min.

The town council said the area is safe, and public activities can continue as per normal.

In 2022, a cyclist was stung multiple times by hornets near the Sembawang God of Wealth temple, reported The Straits Times.

Ronnie Ang was treated for multi-organ failure at the hospital, but his condition deteriorated and he died three days later.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), hornets exhibit aggressive defensive behaviour when protecting their colonies and will readily sting perceived threats to their nests.

Members of the public who encounter a bee or wasp hive should keep their distance and call the NParks helpline at 1800-471-7300.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com