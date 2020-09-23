Horsing around: Woman asks for face mask, friends buy her horse head

What are friends for, if not some good old-fashioned horsing around?

While losing your face mask can be an anxiety-inducing situation nowadays, a woman's friends certainly lightened the mood when they presented her with a unique replacement — a rubber horse head.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (Sept 21) to share the trio's escapades, Mia, 26, shared that she'd accidentally dropped her mask on the ground while she was out with her friends.

She then enlisted the pair, Taufiq and Ikhwan, to buy her a new face mask. But her friends' choice of mask had her crying foal.

"I honestly did not expect them to come back with a horse mask instead", she told World of Buzz.

Well, you know what they say about not looking a gift horse in the mouth — while it wasn't exactly what she had asked for, Mia gamely put the horse head-on and even took it for a spin around a Sheng Siong supermarket outlet.

The effectiveness of horse masks against the coronavirus may be an unexplored frontier in science, but not to worry — Mia was properly masked up under the horse head.

The entire thread quickly blew up, garnering over 16,100 retweets and 13,600 likes, and leaving netizens amused to no end.

On her unexpected viral fame, Mia, a business support analyst, said she was completely shocked but happy.

"I've received a lot of comments from strangers saying that it made their day so I'm glad," she added.

