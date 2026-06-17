Hospital employee missing from work for 2 days found dead in Sembawang flat

The body of a 56-year-old hospital employee was found in a HDB unit after he went missing from work for two days.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted at about 5.50pm to a case of unnatural death at Block 334 Sembawang Close.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police added.

Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Lived there for over 20 years

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that several police officers were seen at the unit on the fifth floor, adding that the investigation lasted more than five hours.

Lin (transliteration), a 48-year-old taxi driver who lives on the same floor, told the Chinese publication that the man had lived in the unit for over 20 years.

He lived alone after his parents died, rarely had visitors and seldom went out, said Lin, noting that he wasn't seen for the past few days.

Another neighbour, Mizha (transliteration), 55, said that she had known the deceased for many years and that he worked in a hospital as a clerk but did not know his name.

She said that his colleagues reportedly discovered his death after noticing he had missed work for two consecutive days and had gone to his home to look for him.

They reportedly found the body in the master bedroom.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com