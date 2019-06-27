Hospital nurse jailed for filming his female colleagues using unisex bathroom

PHOTO: Pixabay
Shaffiq Alkhatib,
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A nurse surreptitiously took videos and photographs of his female colleagues as they used a unisex bathroom at their hospital.

The 27-year-old Singaporean man - whose name and workplace cannot be published to protect his victims' identities - was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Wednesday (June 26) after pleading guilty to four counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Four other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

The man committed his offences last year and The Straits Times understands that he is no longer working at the hospital.

The court heard that he was found out on May 11 last year, when he went to the bathroom at the same time as a 24-year-old nurse he was attracted to.

After slipping his mobile phone under a cubicle divider to film her, she spotted it and alerted police, who arrested him and seized his phone.

They found he had used it to record at least seven other female colleagues.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shenna Tjoa said the man committed the offences "out of curiosity" to see how the women looked without clothes.

She added: "If he saw that the person in the adjoining cubicle was a male, he would stop taking photographs, but if it was a female, he would take a few more photographs for his own viewing pleasure."

Defence lawyer Charlene Nah, who pleaded for her client to be sentenced to not more than six weeks' jail, said that the man is remorseful, adding: "His actions thereafter arose from youthful foolishness... which was completely out of character... he has recognised his mistakes which he will never commit again."

Before sentencing, District Judge Adam Nakhoda said the man "knew what he wanted to do".

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts crime Outrage of modesty / Insulting modesty
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn&#039;t disgusting
#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn't disgusting
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Sim Lim Square&#039;s new iteration of Cybermind wants you to know that the store is still alive and well
Sim Lim Square's new iteration of Cybermind wants you to know that the store is still alive and well
This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who&#039;s just turned two
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who's just turned two

LIFESTYLE

This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum

SERVICES