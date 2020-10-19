Hot-headed: Uncle and security guards clash over temperature screening at Serangoon

Temperature scanners are pretty much a (semi) permanent fixture at mall entrances now, but when a machine is in charge of deciding whether or not someone can enter a building, there's bound to be some frustration every now and then.

One elderly man flew into a rage and ended up berating the staff at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre when a temperature scanner failed to register his body temperature, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The incident, which happened last Tuesday (Oct 13), was captured on camera and posted onto Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on Saturday (Oct 17).

In the two-minute-long video, the elderly man was shown in a heated exchange with two security guards, pointing and yelling at them.

One of the security guards could also be heard hurling vulgarities at the old man.

It was only after the second security officer told the man to place his hand in front of the temerature scanner that it was finally able to register his temperature and he was granted entry to the premise.

Meanwhile, the man behind the camera joined the fray, threatening to report the elderly man to the police.

The elderly man then responded, "I'm going to cut my hair. Come and find me later."

The elderly man had reportedly been unable to scan the SafeEntry QR code and refused to write down his particulars before approaching the temperature scanner, reported the Chinese daily.

When the scanner subsequently failed to register his temperature, he turned to the security guards and began berating them.

According to a mall employee who did not want to be named, the police were called for assistance.

The security guards reportedly did not pursue the matter.

As the clip made its rounds on the internet, netizens spoke up for the elderly man and were largely sympathetic towards his plight, explaining that he could have been frustrated as he might not be familiar the temperature-scanning technology.

They also took issue with the security guard and cameraman and said they'd responded "rudely".

To prevent such incidents from arising again, some also suggested that the temperature screening personnel could demonstrate how to use the machines.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

rainercheung@asiaone.com