Motorcyclist sent flying over car roof in Hougang accident

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following an accident in Hougang on Hari Raya Haji (May 27) that sent the 32-year-old man flying over a car's roof.

The incident happened at about 6.20pm at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Hougang Avenue 2, near Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on its Facebook shows a sedan travelling down Upper Serangoon Road, past the said church, before making a right turn towards Hougang Avenue 7.

As it made the turn, a Malaysia-registered motorcycle is seen travelling straight along the opposite direction of Upper Serangoon Road, towards Hougang Avenue 5.

The impact sends the motorcyclist flying across the said car and past its roof. Debris, including a thermal food bag, are seen on the lane around the motorcyclist.

The car's door is seen opening briefly before the car drives out of the junction and stops along Hougang Avenue 7.

A photograph of the aftermath shared in a Telegram motoring group shows the motorcyclist lying on the road as other passers-by went forward to render assistance.

Several passers-by were later seen coming forward to assist the stricken motorcyclist was writhing in discomfort.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also present at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the 32-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The police added that the motorcyclist is assisting with ongoing investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com