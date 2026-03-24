Hougang accidents 2.5km apart: SCDF frees garbage truck driver; Police looking for Mitsubishi Lancer hit-and-run driver

Two accidents happened 2.5km apart on a stretch of road in Hougang on Tuesday (March 24) morning, leading to congestions in the area.

The first accident involving a purple Mitsubishi Lancer happened at about 4am along Hougang Avenue 2 towards Hougang Avenue 3.

The second accident involving a Cora Environment waste collection truck happened at about 5.50am along Hougang Avenue 3 towards Eunos Link.

Garbage truck driver trapped

The Hougang Avenue 3 accident resulted in all three lanes of the road heading towards Eunos Link being closed off to facilitate rescue of the trapped garbage truck driver.

Meanwhile, two of the three lanes of the road heading towards Hougang Avenue 2 were also closed to traffic due to a fallen tree.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines, one rescue tender and two ambulances were seen at the scene, along with at least two traffic police (TP) expressway patrol cars and three TP motorcycles.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said it deployed firefighters from Paya Lebar and Changi fire stations, along with rescuers from its elite Disaster and Rescue Team (Dart) to extricate the 33-year-old male driver who was trapped in his seat after crashing into a tree.

"Dart rescuers had to manoeuvre inside the cabin to free the trapped person's lower body while hydraulic rescue equipment was used to create space by pulling back the dashboard and steering wheel, which had been forced inwards due to the impact of the collision," it added.

The unconscious driver, and his two passengers, aged 33 and 37, were taken to Changi General Hospital.

On the road, tyre marks were seen on the rightmost lane, leading up to the tree which was hit by the garbage truck.

A few metres away, a damaged lamp post was being removed by construction workers.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the truck is believed to have self-skidded and that investigations are ongoing.

Police looking for Mitsubishi Lancer driver

Meanwhile, the Hougang Avenue 2 accident involved a Mitsubishi Lancer which crashed into a lamp post near bus stop number 63341.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 7.30am, a purple Mitsubishi Lancer was seen stopped on leftmost lane and perpendicular to the road.

Its front bumper and bonnet were damaged and the lamp post was tilted. Apart from TP officers, a crime scene investigation van was also present at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police told AsiaOne the car is believed to have self-skidded before hitting the lamp post.

The police added that the driver of the car left the scene before officers arrived and that efforts are underway to locate the suspect involved in the hit-and-run-accident.

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editor@asiaone.com