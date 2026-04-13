Cyclist struck as car allegedly speeds up at Hougang zebra crossing; bike sent flying across 2 lanes

A 51-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital on Sunday (April 10) morning after he was hit by a car at a zebra crossing in Hougang.

The accident happened at about 11.50am, at the slip road along Hougang Avenue 8 into Hougang Avenue 6.

Dashcam footage of the collision seen by AsiaOne shows a male cyclist, dressed in black, approaching the zebra crossing at the slip road.

Based on the footage, it was drizzling when the accident happened, and the roads were wet.

Meanwhile, a silver Kia saloon car is seen slowing down as it nears the crossing. However, for reasons unknown, it sped up at the last moment and crashed into the cyclist.

The impact sends the cyclist crashing to the ground as his bicycle flew across two merging lanes to land in front of an oncoming car. His shoes also flew off on impact.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the 51-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police added that the 60-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists approaching a pedestrian crossing are required to allow "free and uninterrupted passage" to any pedestrian, cyclist, mobility vehicle user or personal mobility device (PMD) rider, who is either crossing or is starting to cross a road.

However, cyclists and PMD riders must also stop and look for oncoming traffic before crossing.

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editor@asiaone.com

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