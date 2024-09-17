Hougang condo security guard throws out bubble tea after delivery rider leaves order at guardhouse

The bubble tea may have been cool, but couldn't survive one man's hot temper.

A security guard at a Hougang condominium recently threw out a bag containing cups of bubble tea after getting into an argument with a delivery rider.

A video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Sept 15) showed the delivery rider — who filmed the incident — telling a security guard at Central View that he will place the items on a stool outside the guardhouse.

"I throw," the security guard threatens as he picks up the plastic bag with bubble tea. "You put here, I throw already."

In response, the rider asserts that the guard cannot throw away the drinks, which the latter disputes.

"Guard house cannot put! You understand or not?" The guard says as he swings the bag of bubble tea.

According to the rider, he had called the resident who placed the order. The resident, however, didn't pick up the phone and did not provide a unit number for the delivery.

He said that his solution was to leave the drinks at the guard post for the resident to pick up.

"Customer paid for this drink, you throw, you're responsible," the rider tells the security guard as he backs away.

As the argument escalates, the security guard delivers an ultimatum — either the rider takes the drinks or he'll throw them away.

The rider continues to back away, causing the security guard to snap and throw the bubble tea onto the road.

No use crying over spilled tea

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, the security guard surnamed Zhuo said that he didn't have any other option but to throw the drinks away.

"I asked him to call the customer," he said. "The guard post can't be used to store goods, but the delivery man said the customer couldn't be reached and left the drinks on a stool outside the security room."

The 63-year-old recalled how he had reminded the delivery rider multiple times not to leave the drinks there and warned that he would throw them away, but the rider refused to comply.

Zhuo admitted that he had become upset over the rider's actions, which led him to toss the drinks when the latter tried to leave.

"That wasn't in compliance with (the management office's) regulations," he told Shin Min. "For safety reasons, I can't just let him leave things wherever he pleased."

He also added that he will exercise more caution in the future and refuse entry to those who are unable to provide a delivery address.

