69-year-old man found deceased in Hougang after blind elderly neighbour calls police over foul odour

An elderly man was found deceased on the 10th floor of a flat in Block 174C Hougang Ave 1 around noon on Tuesday (May 26).

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, a blind resident surnamed Lin had noticed a foul odour two days prior, which only grew stronger.

After other neighbours on the same floor came to enquire on the matter, 75-year-old Lin sensed something was wrong and called the police on Tuesday morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that a 69-year-old was found motionless and pronounced dead on the scene. Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, but police investigations are ongoing.

Lin told the Chinese daily that the deceased resident had recently moved into the rental apartment and was living alone, while another neighbour surnamed Su said that the man had a son with special needs who occasionally came to visit.

Su added that the last time she saw the deceased alive was five days ago.

According to Lin, this was the second case of a body being discovered in their block in the span of a few days.

He shared that another decomposing body was found directly below on the ninth floor the previous Saturday.

According to the police, they received a report at around 10.15am on May 23, and found a man aged 70 motionless at the flat, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected in this incident either, but investigations are ongoing.

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drimac@asiaone.com