Hougang drama: 4-hour police standoff as man locks himself in flat

Drama unfolded in Hougang as a resident reportedly locked himself inside his HDB unit last week, leading to a four-hour standoff with the police.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Monday (Dec 23) at Block 701, Hougang Avenue 2, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A housewife, surnamed Wong, told Shin Min that several police cars and tactical vehicles arrived at the scene around that time, leading her to believe that "something big happened".

About 10 police officers, some outfitted with riot gear, were seen at the void deck of the HDB block, according to a Shin Min reporter who was at the scene.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit were reportedly at the scene too.

According to residents interviewed by Shin Min, the police were alerted after a middle-aged man locked himself inside his unit.

After hours of negotiations, the police confirmed the residents' safety and left the scene at around 11:50pm.

According to a neighbour, the middle-aged man, who reportedly lives with his elderly mother in the unit, frequently talks to himself and occasionally scolds his neighbours.

Another neighbour mentioned that the man frequently uses a water gun to spray his surroundings, inconveniencing some of the residents.

Some residents on the upper floors of the block are reportedly considering moving due to the man's disruptive behaviour.

