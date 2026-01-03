Male teen arrested for motorcycle theft in Hougang within 6 hours

An 18-year-old male teenager was arrested on Friday (Jan 2) for his suspected involvement in a case of motorcycle theft.

In a news release, the police said the alleged theft occurred at about 9.45am on Friday at a carpark in the vicinity of Hougang Street 92.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested the suspect within six hours of the report being made. They identified him via ground enquiries and with the aid of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly did not possess a valid riding licence.

He will be charged in court on Saturday.

If found guilty of motor vehicle theft, the suspect may be jailed for up to seven years and also fined.

