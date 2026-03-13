Woman and 2 children on PMD taken to hospital after car rams into them in Hougang

A woman and two children were injured after a sedan beat a red light and crashed into them at an intersection in Hougang on Wednesday (March 11).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 5.30pm to the road traffic accident involving a car and a personal mobility device (PMD) at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61.

Dashcam footage posted by the ROADS.sg Facebook account on Friday (March 13) showed cars stopping at a red light as people start walking across the pedestrian crossing.

The woman and the two children, riding what appears to be an e-scooter, are seen crossing the junction as they pass by other pedestrians, including an elderly lady in red and a man in white.

As the e-scooter nears the end of the crossing, a red car suddenly dashes past the red light and collides into the PMD, knocking all three of them onto the road.

The man in white and another passerby immediately rush to help one of the children who was lying on the ground.

A witness named Harun (transliteration), 35, told Shin Min Daily News that he was at a nearby HDB block when he heard a loud crash and ran to help when he saw the aftermath of the incident.

He said that there was blood on the faces of the woman and the two children and he helped to clean their wounds with tissues before paramedics arrived and took over, reported Shin Min.

The police said that the 30-year-old female PMD driver and the two children, aged six and seven, were taken conscious to the hospital.

A 54-year-old female driver was arrested for reckless driving causing grievous hurt, added the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

