Hougang resident criticises maid for bringing elderly man to see 'same scenery' every day, sparks online debate

Is it "common" for foreign domestic helpers to be fixated on their phones while their elderly employers are left at a HDB block void deck to see the "same scenery"?

That's what this Hougang resident, who said that he is new to Singapore, wants to know - in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday (Aug 9).

"Is this the standard operating procedure for bringing the elderly down for a walk or fresh air here?" asked Ho Wei Sheng, adding that he does not know the senior citizen in a wheelchair and his maid.

Ho shared that it is not the first time he had seen the pair at the "same spot", while the maid is doing the "same thing".

"Playing, swiping her phone. Same scenery the uncle is seeing, the bicycles," the man said. "It hurts me if this is happening to my elderly [family member]."

In an advice to the elderly man, Ho urged him to "stop hiring this maid".

Ho's Facebook post has since garnered over 180 comments and 200 shares.

In the comments, several netizens said that such scenes are a "common sight" in Singapore.

"Pity the elderly," one of them said, while another criticised the maid for her "irresponsible behaviour".

Other netizens, however, defended the maid.

"Please blame his own children for not taking care of him. Don't expect an outsider to be 24/7 sitting or standing beside him. Helpers need to have their own space and break too," one of them said.

One netizen, who seemed to be a foreign domestic helper, felt that "some people are judgemental and don't know what work" maids are facing.

