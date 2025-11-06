Revamped Hougang Sports Centre to open by June 2026: David Neo

Residents in Hougang will soon be able to enjoy the new and rejuvenated facilities at the Hougang Sports Centre when it reopens by June 2026.

The update was given on Thursday (Nov 6) by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo in a written response to a parliamentary question by Workers' Party MP for Hougang SMC Dennis Tan.

Tan had asked about the status of renovation works and whether members of the public will be able to play pickleball in the sports centre.

He had also asked for a similar update in a July 2024 parliament sitting after works started about what facilities will be enhanced or added.

Hougang Sports Centre closed on April 1, 2024 for renovation.

The acting minister also listed some of the new and refreshed facilities including: an expanded gym; additional fitness studios; sheltered teaching pool with ramp access; water play features; fitness stations; and a refurbished running track.

The refreshed sports centre will also feature a revamped sports hall which can be used for activities such as basketball, badminton and pickleball.

