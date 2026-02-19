Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with Tribecar vehicle in Hougang on CNY day 2

A 21-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with Tribecar vehicle in Hougang on CNY day 2
A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Sengkang General Hospital after an accident with a Tribecar shared vehicle in Hougang on Wednesday (Feb 18) evening.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Sean Ler
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONFebruary 19, 2026 1:05 AMBYSean Ler

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 18) after an accident with a car in Hougang.

The accident happened at about 9.35pm along Upper Serangoon Road, outside Anderson Serangoon Junior College.

The accident occurred along Upper Serangoon Road, outside Anderson Serangoon Junior College.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at around 9.50pm, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics were seen attending to the motorcyclist in the ambulance.

Meanwhile two Traffic Police (TP) officers were seen taking photographs of the scene and interviewing the male driver of a red Nissan compact crossover bearing the Tribecar livery on its doors.

The front left bumper of the car was visibly dented.

One of the TP officers was also seen administering a breathalyser test on the male driver.

A Traffic Police officer administering a breathalyser test on the male driver.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said that the 26-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police added that the 21-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:730017]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)Accidents - TrafficMotorcyclesCars
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.