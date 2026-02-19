Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with Tribecar vehicle in Hougang on CNY day 2

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 18) after an accident with a car in Hougang.

The accident happened at about 9.35pm along Upper Serangoon Road, outside Anderson Serangoon Junior College.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at around 9.50pm, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics were seen attending to the motorcyclist in the ambulance.

Meanwhile two Traffic Police (TP) officers were seen taking photographs of the scene and interviewing the male driver of a red Nissan compact crossover bearing the Tribecar livery on its doors.

The front left bumper of the car was visibly dented.

One of the TP officers was also seen administering a breathalyser test on the male driver.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said that the 26-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police added that the 21-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

