'House no dustbin ah': Woman caught casually emptying food, tossing cigarette butts out of HDB window

Most people are aware that littering in Singapore is an offence, but one woman decided to take it to the next level, literally.

On June 23, a man who goes by the name Dennis uploaded a video onto TikTok of one of his elderly neighbours in the HDB flat opposite him nonchalantly throwing food items out of her kitchen window on several occasions.

Some of the video clips showed a woman tossing cigarette butts and food from her window after she was done smoking and eating.

There was also a clip of her throwing out an unidentified wad of litter.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kickdennis/video/7112392433589144834?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

This TikTok user added in the comments section that he made a report to the National Environment Agency (NEA) regarding this incident back then.

It seems like the nightmare hasn't ended for Dennis as yesterday (July 24), he uploaded yet another TikTok video of the same woman in action.

Similar to before, she was caught on camera smoking and throwing cigarette butts out of the window.

But this time around, she was also seen eating throwing bits of unwanted food from the window including a packet of food.

At one point, she even poured out the remaining contents of her metal bowl onto the ledge below.

In other clips, birds could be seen pecking away at the food remnants that had dropped onto the ledge below her window as well as the ground under her unit.

In the comments section, Dennis said that the bulk of the clips in the second video occurred during lunch on Sunday.

AsiaOne has reached out to NEA and Dennis regarding the incident.

In the comments section of one of the videos, a netizen pointed out that the location was in Ghim Moh.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kickdennis

Others also said that the woman should be fined, with one netizen saying that if the woman actually got fined, it would "serve her right".

Another even asked "Whose mother is that? House no dustbin ahh?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kickdennis

There were even others who shared that they have experienced similar incidents with their own neighbours.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kickdennis

According to NEA, some 19,000 tickets for littering offences were issued in 2020 alone.

From Jan 1 to May 31 last year, the NEA carried out enforcement actions on around 7,400 cases of littering.

And in the same period this year, there were around 7,800 cases.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), any individual who commits a littering offence is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

This isn't the only recent case of high-rise littering in Singapore.

Earlier this month, some residents complain about bags of poop that were thrown from a Sengkang block every day.

One resident said he has made a report to the Ang Mo Kio Town Council, the NEA and the police.

melissateo@asiaone.com