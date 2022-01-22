House or temple? Giant God of Fortune statute spotted at Kranji private residence

While decorating for Chinese New Year, one home owner in Kranji decided to take things up a notch — by erecting a giant God of Fortune statue on their balcony.

The huge gold statue was spotted by TikTok user Limlorpei, who uploaded a video of himself driving past the landed property located on Jalan Bumbong on Friday (Jan 21).

"This house sure huat big big this year [sic]", the user wrote in the video.

Within a day, the 20-second clip has amassed over 392,000 views and 23,000 likes from fellow TikTok users, who were bemused at how a statue that size was perched on the balcony.

One user also cheekily suggested that the big statue might have been an accidental purchase, while others joked that the God of Fortune, like many of us, was working from home.

Over in Kuala Lumpur, another unconventional Chinese New Year decoration did not enjoy the same warm response.

The three-storey high pagoda outside Suria KLCC recently received flak from netizens, who remarked that with its resemblance to a paper offering, it looked more appropriate for Qing Ming festival.

