House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

This 1,300sqf four-bedder condominium apartment is home to a bachelorette who wanted a huge kitchen, large dining room and spacious gathering areas in her home.

Photo: Home & Decor

She engaged Erstudio to redesign the interiors, and spent $82,000 on renovation.

The living room can transform from an open area to a private space, just by simple sliding the foldable doors. Storage spaces for books and CDs were incorporated into the TV console.

The previous living hall is now a huge dining area, which can easily accommodate 10 people.

Many of the furniture were sourced by the homeowner, and brought back from Shanghai.

This bright and breezy area of the home also opens up to views of the surrounding.

Photo: Home & Decor

As the homeowner loves to bake and cook, large, functional drawers were a must-have in the design of the kitchen.

Photo: Home & Decor

There is also sufficient counter space for food preparation to be done.

Photo: Home & Decor

A patterned tiled backsplash adds an interesting highlight.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

ALSO READ: 6 Ways to Stand Out from Cookie-Cutter Home Renovations