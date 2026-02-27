Man breaks into Geylang HDB flat but gets nothing; arrested in 5 hours

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Feb 27) night for his alleged involvement in a case of housebreaking in Geylang.

The incident happened at about 6.32pm at a residential unit along Pine Close in Geylang.

Checks online by AsiaOne indicate that the area is a HDB precinct.

The police said in a statement on Friday that the man allegedly broke into the home by climbing through the unit's window along the common corridor. No items were reported stolen.

The man was identified and arrested by officers from Bedok Police Division, within five hours of the report, through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

He will be taken to court on Saturday and charged with housebreaking.

If found guilty, the 27-year-old man may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Members of the public are advised to adopt crime prevention measures such as securing all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and padlocks, even if they are only leaving their premises for a short while.

