Household in Clementi block takes over staircase and corridor for laundry

You've seen people using the fitness corner to dry their laundry.

A household at Block 410 Commonwealth Avenue West got even more creative by airing their laundry not just along the corridor, but also by utilising the staircase.

Stomp contributor H shared a video that shows bedsheets being pegged to the staircase railing and a clothes rack at the staircase landing.

H told Stomp: "Tenants of a third-floor unit have decided to use the entire corridor including the staircase area to dry their laundry like a laundromat.

"They initially placed their clothes outside their unit and near a neighbour's house, but the neighbour told them to remove it. Subsequently, they dried their clothes on the staircase landing.

"But when they started hanging laundry on the railings, that was the final straw. They are drying their undergarments, bedsheets, and more outside.

"This is not only a fire hazard as they are blocking the emergency passageways, but also dangerous for the elderly and handicapped who have no support when walking down the staircase.

"This will reflect badly on HDB blocks in Singapore. Nobody wants to touch their laundry, plus it is very unsightly and unhygienic, especially since Covid-19 is still around."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Jurong-Clementi Town Council said: "We have advised the resident to remove the laundry from the staircase landing as it has caused obstruction.

"The resident has promptly removed the laundry.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and educate residents on the issue."

