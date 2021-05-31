Household members of Covid-19 close contacts to be isolated too: PM Lee

Household members of people found to be close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases will also be isolated moving forward, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced.

Currently, only close contacts are notified by authorities.

PM Lee was addressing the nation today (May 31) regarding the new normal, covering contact tracing among other things.

"Our experience has shown that if a close contact is infected, he is quite likely to infect others who stay with him in the same household," he explained.

Therefore, that person's household members should isolate as well, "without waiting to see whether the first-degree contact tests positive".

If the close contact eventually tests positive for the virus, PM Lee said that we would have "saved precious time by isolating his household members earlier".

"This more aggressive approach will help us to shut down clusters more quickly."

More details on this are expected to be announced.

#FBLive: PM Lee gave an update on the COVID-19 situation on 31 May 2021. PM outlined Singapore’s strategy in the next phase of the pandemic, and what we can expect in the new normal. #SGUnited Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, May 31, 2021

