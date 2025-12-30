Households to pay less for gas and electricity from January to March

Households will see lower electricity and gas bills from January to March, following a drop in energy and fuel costs.

Electricity tariffs for households will go down by 0.84 cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while gas tariffs will decrease by 0.67 cent per kWh, before goods and services tax (GST).

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 30), grid operator SP Group said the electricity tariffs, including for non-households, will decrease by 3.1 per cent from the previous quarter.

Families living in four-room flats can expect a decrease by $3.17 before GST on their average monthly electricity bill.

In another statement on the same day, gas provider City Energy said that the gas tariff for households will drop by 0.67 cent per kWh, from 22.35 cents to 21.68 cents, from January to March.

Both operators attributed the decrease in tariffs to lower energy and fuel costs.

The tariffs are reviewed every quarter based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

