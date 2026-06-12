Households to pay more for waste disposal from July 1

Singapore households will pay more for waste collection services from July 1, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement on Friday (June 12), NEA said that the monthly fee for HDB flats and non-landed private housing will increase by $0.44 from $10.20 to $10.64.

Landed homes will see an increase of $1.50 from $34.00 to $35.50. All fees will be inclusive of goods and services tax.

NEA said that the revised fees will ensure that Singapore's overall waste management system continues to operate sustainably.

"This is part of regular review of refuse collection fees to reflect rising operational and manpower costs faced by public waste collectors," said the agency.

The public waste collection fee was last revised in 2024.

To help ease the impact on households, the agency added that refuse collection fees for HDB residents can be offset through U-Save rebates provided under the permanent GST Voucher scheme.

U-Save rebates for 2026 was disbursed in April, followed by July and October and January 2027.

The rebates will be credited directly to eligible households' utilities accounts with SP Services and can be used to offset utility expenses, including refuse collection charges.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com