'How is this $5?' Woman orders mutton kway teow goreng with egg, gets just noodles

She had been anticipating tucking into a hearty meal of mutton kway teow goreng with egg.

However, that was short-lived as Puteri Nur Natasha later realised there was not a sliver of mutton or egg in her takeaway box.

"How is this $5?" she said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 7), where she complained about her predicament.

This customer said she purchased the box of kway teow goreng from 463 Bgain Eating House at 463 Sembawang Drive.

Her order was for a mutton kway teow goreng with one sunny-side-up egg, saying that she paid $5 for her order.

But upon checking her food, she realised there was "absolutely nothing in this kway teow goreng".

When she went back to the shop to speak to the staff, he allegedly told her: "Yes, there was no mutton inside."

"Then what about my egg?" Natasha questioned.

In response, the staff "quickly opened up the packet of kway teow" and put in an egg, she claimed.

He also told her that with an egg, the meal was $5.50 and she would have to pay him an additional 50 cents, she said.

"I was in complete [denial]. So kway teow goreng with some slices of vegetables is $5?" she questioned.

In the comments, several netizens called this "daylight robbery" and asked her to boycott the stall.

Another shared that when he buys a plate for kway teow for around that price range, it minimally comes with minced beef.

However, there was one man who said that $5 for plain mee goreng is not uncommon.

AsiaOne has reached out to Natasha and the coffee shop for more details.

50 cents for milk in fish soup

In January, another diner was bewildered when she was charged 50 cents for evaporated milk in their fish soup.

"Hmm… I didn't know fish soup if wanna add milk must pay $0.50 now… is it the norm nowadays?" she asked.

In a video report by Shin Min Daily News, reporters who went to the food court to investigate found that the signboard at the stall did not indicate the 50 cents charge for milk.

However, the extra charge was stated in the menu pasted on the stall countertop, and the price listed appeared to have been changed from 30 cents to the current 50 cents.

When approached, the stall assistant told the Chinese daily that "the boss said the price of evaporated milk has increased and instructed on the price increase".

