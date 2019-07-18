How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section

PHOTO: Instagram/Chaumet
AsiaOne

Netizens are a difficult bunch to please. They have opinions on everything. And for whatever reason, on the internet, people lose all filters. What is most ironic is how netizens react strongest to posts or tweets they abhor most. They may be trolls or may sincerely mean their comments, but never a day passes when we don't appreciate this gift that keeps on giving. It makes us ask in turn: How can dis b allow? Here are our favourite comments on social media the last seven days.

Inter Milan's players, including Ivan Perisic, heading to another destination after dropping their bags at the hotel...

Posted by The New Paper on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

Video of Inter Milan footballers leaving their Singapore hotel.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

We are in awe of the oblivion.

Garuda filed a defamation case against Mr Rius Vernandes after his Instagram video showing a hand-written business-class menu went viral for the wrong reasons.

Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

Indonesia's national airline Garuda sued YouTube star Ruis Vernandes after he posted about a handwritten business-class menu on Instagram.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Not a good time to offend Garuda, this commenter seems to think.

Christina Cheong Yoke Lin was found to be suffering from a major depressive disorder when she committed the offence.

Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

Part-time English teacher Christina Cheong, who allowed a love scammer to use her bank account but later decided to keep the money, is now facing jail.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

The scammer who scammed the scammer, FYI, is a man named Mark Anthony.

His actions were caught on CCTV as well.

Posted by Mothership.sg on Tuesday, 9 July 2019

THE STORY:

A flasher was arrested after a victim recounted her terrifying experience on Instagram.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Never read headline properly.

The wig looked disproportionately large under his hat.

Posted by CNA on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

A Colombian man was detained at Barcelona's airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under his wig.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Punny.

"I hope you can help me out one last time," said DJ Tenashar in messages she sent to her Facebook contacts.

Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

DJ Tenashar asked some of her Facebook contacts for money and supplies hours before she was arrested for trespass.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

No free publicity for DJ Tenashar.

The 37-year-old, who had showed up in Monaco for luxury jewellery brand Chaumet’s event, was criticised by social media...

Posted by TODAY on Monday, 15 July 2019

THE STORY:

Netizens criticised actress Song Hye-kyo for making public appearances so soon after divorcing from actor Song Joong-ki.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Do the people this commenter is referring to really bo taiji find taiji (find something in nothing)?

You can stand under my umbrella. ☂️🎵

Posted by CNA on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

More rain is expected in Singapore in the second half of July.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

This commenter is not feeling the poster's Rihanna-love.

editor@asiaone.com

More about

Social media
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Over a thousand people have signed up to (jokingly) storm ST Kinetics
Over a thousand people have signed up to (jokingly) storm ST Kinetics
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover&#039;s boyfriend
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: &#039;I don&#039;t care&#039;
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: 'I don't care'
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is

LIFESTYLE

Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters

SERVICES