How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section

Netizens are a difficult bunch to please. They have opinions on everything. And for whatever reason, on the internet, people lose all filters. What is most ironic is how netizens react strongest to posts or tweets they abhor most. They may be trolls or may sincerely mean their comments, but never a day passes when we don't appreciate this gift that keeps on giving. It makes us ask in turn: How can dis b allow? Here are our favourite comments on social media the last seven days.
THE STORY:
Video of Inter Milan footballers leaving their Singapore hotel.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
We are in awe of the oblivion.
THE STORY:
Indonesia's national airline Garuda sued YouTube star Ruis Vernandes after he posted about a handwritten business-class menu on Instagram.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
Not a good time to offend Garuda, this commenter seems to think.
THE STORY:
Part-time English teacher Christina Cheong, who allowed a love scammer to use her bank account but later decided to keep the money, is now facing jail.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
The scammer who scammed the scammer, FYI, is a man named Mark Anthony.
THE STORY:
A flasher was arrested after a victim recounted her terrifying experience on Instagram.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
Never read headline properly.
THE STORY:
A Colombian man was detained at Barcelona's airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under his wig.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
Punny.
THE STORY:
DJ Tenashar asked some of her Facebook contacts for money and supplies hours before she was arrested for trespass.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
No free publicity for DJ Tenashar.
THE STORY:
Netizens criticised actress Song Hye-kyo for making public appearances so soon after divorcing from actor Song Joong-ki.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
Do the people this commenter is referring to really bo taiji find taiji (find something in nothing)?
THE STORY:
More rain is expected in Singapore in the second half of July.
THE ACCUSED:
THE VERDICT:
This commenter is not feeling the poster's Rihanna-love.