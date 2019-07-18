How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section

Netizens are a difficult bunch to please. They have opinions on everything. And for whatever reason, on the internet, people lose all filters. What is most ironic is how netizens react strongest to posts or tweets they abhor most. They may be trolls or may sincerely mean their comments, but never a day passes when we don't appreciate this gift that keeps on giving. It makes us ask in turn: How can dis b allow? Here are our favourite comments on social media the last seven days.

Inter Milan's players, including Ivan Perisic, heading to another destination after dropping their bags at the hotel... Posted by The New Paper on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

Video of Inter Milan footballers leaving their Singapore hotel.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

We are in awe of the oblivion.

Garuda filed a defamation case against Mr Rius Vernandes after his Instagram video showing a hand-written business-class menu went viral for the wrong reasons. Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

Indonesia's national airline Garuda sued YouTube star Ruis Vernandes after he posted about a handwritten business-class menu on Instagram.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Not a good time to offend Garuda, this commenter seems to think.

Christina Cheong Yoke Lin was found to be suffering from a major depressive disorder when she committed the offence. Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

Part-time English teacher Christina Cheong, who allowed a love scammer to use her bank account but later decided to keep the money, is now facing jail.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

The scammer who scammed the scammer, FYI, is a man named Mark Anthony.

His actions were caught on CCTV as well. Posted by Mothership.sg on Tuesday, 9 July 2019

THE STORY:

A flasher was arrested after a victim recounted her terrifying experience on Instagram.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Never read headline properly.

The wig looked disproportionately large under his hat. Posted by CNA on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

A Colombian man was detained at Barcelona's airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under his wig.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Punny.

"I hope you can help me out one last time," said DJ Tenashar in messages she sent to her Facebook contacts. Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

DJ Tenashar asked some of her Facebook contacts for money and supplies hours before she was arrested for trespass.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

No free publicity for DJ Tenashar.

The 37-year-old, who had showed up in Monaco for luxury jewellery brand Chaumet’s event, was criticised by social media... Posted by TODAY on Monday, 15 July 2019

THE STORY:

Netizens criticised actress Song Hye-kyo for making public appearances so soon after divorcing from actor Song Joong-ki.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

Do the people this commenter is referring to really bo taiji find taiji (find something in nothing)?

You can stand under my umbrella. ☂️🎵 Posted by CNA on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

THE STORY:

More rain is expected in Singapore in the second half of July.

THE ACCUSED:

THE VERDICT:

This commenter is not feeling the poster's Rihanna-love.

