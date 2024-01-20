'How can you guys screw up my event?' Woman makes police report after vendor goes MIA on birthday party

The police are investigating an incident in which a party vendor went missing-in-action (MIA) on the day of a birthday party they were engaged to provide decorations.

Stomp contributor Iirah shared with Stomp that she had reached out to The Party Studio on Jan 6 to put up decorations for a birthday party scheduled to be held on Jan 13 at 6pm.

She said the vendor requested she make a deposit and she promptly paid $200 via PayNow on the same day.

After finalising the decorations, Iirah said she was asked to make a final payment of $150 to the same payee.

"Initially, the final payment was supposed to be made on the setup day, but the vendor told me that they had instances where customers would go missing after they had set up their decorations," she said.

"I did not sense anything was amiss then."

The Party Studio agreed to arrive at HomeTeamNS Khatib at 5.30pm on Jan 13 to set up the decorations but they never showed up.

"I tried contacting the vendor through WhatsApp calls and messages at 5.37pm but there was no answer," Iirah said.

"I also tried calling through a normal phone call but the phone was off."

At 5.54pm, the vendor finally replied the customer and said that they could not get in contact with the 'person with the items' as they were overseas due to a family emergency.

"The vendor then said they would pass the key to another helper," the Stomp contributor said.

"We waited until night and got no response."

The next day (Jan 14), Iirah said she left a comment on The Party Studio's Instagram page to warn others before booking them but found that her comments had been deleted and she had been blocked.

She also left a negative review on their Facebook page before they blocked her there too.

She shared posts made by other customers who had faced similar issues with the company.

She has since made a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.

"My intention is not to seek a refund, but to raise awareness so that others do not face a similar situation," Iirah said.

