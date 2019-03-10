How to check your new BTO for defects

Nothing speaks "adult" as getting your own BTO flat in Singapore. Here is the time you have been waiting for. Your new HDB flat is waiting for you! But before you can nab the keys and settle in, there is a critical step to consider: you have to check for defects and see if any renovation is needed.

We created a checklist with all the important things to watch out for when doing your new HDB inspection.

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU VISIT YOUR NEW HDB FLAT FOR THE FIRST TIME?

Be smart, be prepared! When you get a new house in Singapore, you are protected by what is known as the one-year Defects Liability Period. During the first 12 months after you take possession of your new flat, you can report any construction defects and the constructor is obligated to fix them free of charge. As stated by the Building and Construction Authority:

"Within a period of twelve (12) months from the date of Notice of Vacant Possession, also known as the Defects Liability Period (DLP), the developer is responsible for any defect that occurs in the unit, the housing project and the common property.

Any such defects due to defective workmanship or materials, or to the unit, the housing project or the common property not having been constructed in accordance with the specifications in the Sale and Purchase Agreement, shall be made good by the developer.

Such defects must be made good by the developer at his own cost and expense within 1 month of having received a written notice from the homeowner."

That is why you should check your new home carefully for any defects before you move in or proceed to do any renovation. This step will prevent any future disputes.

Here is what you need to know:

Visit the flat during the day when there is plenty of natural light so you can better spot all the little details.

Check your home for defects using the checklist below.

If you find any defects, you can report via the HDB defects form for Building Service Centre to rectify.

Report defects to HDB within 7 days from getting your keys.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD BRING ALONG ON YOUR FIRST VISIT

NEW HDB INSPECTION CHECKLIST - HOW TO CHECK FOR DEFECTS:

Here is all you need to check on your first visit to your new flat:

1. Walls and Ceiling

2. Windows and Doors

3. Flooring

4. Plumbing

5. Electrical

Take this list with you on your first home visit to make you defect-check fast and easy.

