How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?

In May, a study was published that showed that Singaporean seniors would realistically need $1,379 a month for their retirement.

The response among Singaporeans was understandable and expected - expressions of how high that number was, followed by the concern whether the majority of working Singaporeans could realistically afford that sum.

The CPF Full Retirement Sum for members turning 55 in 2019 is $176,000. According to the CPF LIFE Estimator, having this Full Retirement Sum will give us around $1,383 to $1,528 in Standard Plan monthly payouts from age 65 onwards.

This is remarkably close to the amount of month the study concluded as being sufficient for retirement ($1,379).

We thus set out to find out whether Singaporeans at various income levels can actually hit the Full Retirement Sum by the age of 55, or if they will be a large surplus or shortfall.

As you will see in the subsequent sections, making such a projection by hand isn't so straightforward, as we first have to grapple with differing CPF contribution rates over the course of our careers, with different proportions of our CPF contributions going into our Ordinary Account (OA) and Special Account (SA).

ASSUMPTIONS

For simplicity of calculations, we assume that Singaporeans earn the same incomes for entirety of their working life, without accounting for increments nor inflation.

The income levels we will be examining are $1,500 and $4,437, which is the Median Income of Singaporeans in 2018 according to the Ministry of Manpower.

Obviously, most of us will start our earning lesser at the start of our careers, and steadily increase our earning potential, before either reaching a plateau or suffer a dip if our productivity goes down as we age. We may also have periods of unemployment or sabbaticals during our decades-long career.