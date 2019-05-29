How to get national day parade (NDP) 2019 tickets: Possible (but not proven) ways you can increase your chances of successfully balloting for tickets

If you've been following the news, you are probably aware that applications to ballot for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) tickets at the Padang have opened last Thursday (23 May 2019). Singapore Citizens and permanent residents have the opportunity to apply for these tickets to either the NDP Preview or actual day.

This year's NDP is particularly special, as the nation commemorates its bicentennial - the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles in Singapore. With this year's parade held at the Padang for the very first time since 2015, we can expect that demand for this year's NDP to be strong.

APPLICATIONS TO BALLOT FOR NDP 2019 TICKETS ARE STILL OPEN

Allocation of tickets are not on a first-come-first-serve basis. So, while you do not have to rush, make sure you do so before ticket applications close on 2 June.